Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Redfin’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

RDFN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $603,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 142.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,806 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 125.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after buying an additional 1,283,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after buying an additional 660,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.