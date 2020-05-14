Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.49. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

CDK Global stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $79,895,000. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,238,000 after acquiring an additional 766,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,325,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

