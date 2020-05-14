Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.51. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 549,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

