Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.14.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $742,914.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,107. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

