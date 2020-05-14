Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

ZBH stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,643. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

