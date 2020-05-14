Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Trading Down 5.6%

Zimtu Capital Corp (CVE:ZC) shares dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 116,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 31,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

