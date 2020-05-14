Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.04.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

