$0.26 EPS Expected for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to report $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.20. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GLOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 243,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 379,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,556. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $243.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

