-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,635. The firm has a market cap of $925.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.24. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.