$1.45 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $8.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.34. 442,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,189. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

