1,056 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after buying an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,382.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,378.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,756.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,730.96.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.