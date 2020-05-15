15,911 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. 2,155,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,775. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.01%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.