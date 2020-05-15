1,978 Shares in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Acquired by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 53,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $115.61. 565,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,728 shares of company stock worth $7,221,895. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

