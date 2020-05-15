$2.77 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will report earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $3.88. Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings per share of $5.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $13.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $17.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $22.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.78. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

