20,025 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $513,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $203.68. 17,132,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The company has a market capitalization of $518.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day moving average is $202.36. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

