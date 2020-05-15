2,600 Shares in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Purchased by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of RXN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,765. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

