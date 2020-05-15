$3.33 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $4.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $17.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $20.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.44.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.52 on Tuesday, hitting $407.12. 964,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

