3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP reduced its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,542 shares of company stock valued at $125,560 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DDD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 105,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $828.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.