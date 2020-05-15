3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1,049.4% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in 3M by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 523,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 3M by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.67. 456,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.