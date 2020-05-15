41,400 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Acquired by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Cutler Group LP owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,969,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

