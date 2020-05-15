59,059 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. 50,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.65.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

