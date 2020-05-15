6,500 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. 2,813,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,874. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

