8,098 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $86.39. 10,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

