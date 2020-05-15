A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Insider Purchases $20,010.00 in Stock

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) insider Grant Moise acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $20,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,908.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. A. H. Belo Corp has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.84%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of A. H. Belo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 822,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in A. H. Belo by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

