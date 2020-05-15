Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Down 9.8%

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $29.69, 1,736,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,138,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after acquiring an additional 71,844 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after acquiring an additional 118,509 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,559,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 692.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 851,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

