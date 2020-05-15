Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 5.1% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.78. 7,944,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,335. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

