Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Accenture worth $115,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.06. 1,783,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,430. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

