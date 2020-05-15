Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $177.83. 151,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day moving average of $191.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

