Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 141,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,960. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

