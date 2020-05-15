ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Bank of America raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACERINOX SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

