Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,119. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $565.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

