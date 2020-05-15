Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408,804 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,676,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.36. 1,625,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.