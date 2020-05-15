Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $46,072.35 and approximately $108.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008513 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,512,966 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

