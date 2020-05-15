AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 511.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 151,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. 1,448,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,438. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97.

