AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,256,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

