AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,160 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,444,164 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

