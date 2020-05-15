AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,383 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,396,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $99.13 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.70. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.