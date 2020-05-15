AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 33,937 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,717. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

