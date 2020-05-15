AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 428,549 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 126.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,549 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $39,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. 10,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

