AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 114,744 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,744 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 425,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 90,926 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

USMV traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829,051 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75.

