AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 81,835 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,835 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,441. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.