AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 87,086 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,086 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 397,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. 7,017,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,014. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

