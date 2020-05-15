Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 41.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 28.0% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,783 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,860. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.