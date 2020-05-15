Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Trading Down 10.1%

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s share price traded down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.29, 14,738,249 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 8,152,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Get Akorn alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.45. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $204.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 91,596 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akorn in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Akorn by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.