Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading Down 10.9%

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.28, approximately 967,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 663,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKTS shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,595.99% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 101,991 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 642,294 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

