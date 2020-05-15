Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by BosValen Asset Management Ltd

BosValen Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 664.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,800 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 13.7% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $73,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.30. 19,829,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The stock has a market cap of $503.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

