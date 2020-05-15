Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 10.5%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) traded down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.89, 1,434,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 909,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $367.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $350.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $191,961.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 846,668 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 541,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,318,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.3% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 395,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 235,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

