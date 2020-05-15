Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Down 8.9%

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.63, approximately 1,324,261 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,342,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $876.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Also, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

