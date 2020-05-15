Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.31.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.38. 869,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

