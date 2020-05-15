Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $14.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,371.00. 1,128,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,243.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,327.38. The company has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

